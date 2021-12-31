Tiffini Hale, Tate Lynche, and the death of OG star Karen Pendleton are among the most tragic members of the Mickey Mouse Club.

Inside the Mickey Mouse Club’s worst tragedies, including the deaths of Tiffini Hale, Tate Lynche, and original star Karen Pendleton.

GO behind the scenes of the Mickey Mouse Club’s biggest tragedies, including the recent deaths of Tiffini Talia Hale, Tate Lynche, and Karen Pendleton, the original Disney star who died of a heart attack in 2019.

On the variety show, these former Mouseketeers would perform song and dance numbers for the audience.

Tiffini, 46, died on Christmas Day.

She had previously been in a coma due to cardiac arrest.

Her former co-stars shared the tragic news on Instagram.

Tate made his Broadway debut in 2000 in The Lion King and reached the semi-finals of American Idol in 2014.

According to CNN, he was arrested and charged with assault two years later after an altercation with a police officer.

PEOPLE confirmed that Tate died at the age of 34 from “acute and chronic alcoholism.”

Karen was paralyzed from the waist down in a car accident in 1983, after MMC ended in 1950.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Karen was able to serve on the board of the California Association of the Physically Handicapped while working as a high school guidance counselor.

She devoted her life to assisting disabled people until her death in 2019 at the age of 73 due to a heart attack.

Jimmie continued to work with Disney throughout his career after three seasons as host of the MMC Club.

According to Disney Legends, he died in November 1964 at the age of 54 in a hospital in Honolulu.

After a brief appearance on the Disney show, Johnny went on to work on the TV show The Rifleman, for which he was nominated for an Emmy in 1959.

He passed away from Alzheimer’s disease in April at the age of 75.

Anette, 70, continued to work in the entertainment industry after her time on MMC ended.

She announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 1992.

According to The Guardian, she died in April 2013 from complications related to the disease.

Don, 68, stayed in show business after his one-season stint on MMC.

He was a member of the poprock band The Yellow Balloon while acting in My Three Sons.

According to The New York Times, Don died in June 2012 at his home in Thousand Oaks, California, after suffering from cancer.

During the 1950s, Dennis was a regular on MMC.

Dennis mysteriously vanished in July 2018, after being reported missing.

Then, in April of next year,…

