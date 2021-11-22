Tiger King animal dealer Jeff Johnson was killed after’shooting himself in front of his wife after a fight while the kids were home.’

After an argument with his wife, a TIGER King reptile dealer is said to have shot himself in front of her.

Jeff Johnson, a former reptile dealer, died in September, according to TMZ.

According to cops, the animal merchant committed the heinous act in front of his wife.

On September 8, he was said to be arguing with his wife in their garage while their children were present.

According to the incident report, Johnson raised a Glock-style handgun to his head and pulled the trigger.

Johnson’s wife then dialed 911 to report an attempted suicide, and officers discovered that he still had a pulse.

The actor was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His wife claimed that her husband had never suffered from mental illness and that she had never witnessed him attempt suicide.

Johnson made a brief cameo in episode four of Tiger King’s first season, where he spoke with Carole Baskin.

During his appearance, he addressed the issues between Joe Exotic and Baskin on camera.

When Jeff Lowe entered the picture, Johnson and Exotic were said to be friends at first.

According to TMZ, Jeff’s house was set on fire during the feeding, but it’s unclear whether his feud with Lowe and Exotic played a role.

