Tiger King: Where the Stars Ended Up After Crossing Paths With Joe Exotic

To say we’re grateful for Tiger King in times like these would be an understatement.

The Netflix docu-series weaves the absurd and at times unbelievable story of Joe Exotic, an exotic animal zookeeper whose feud with fellow big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin comes to a dramatic climax when the FBI begins investigating whether or not Joe took out a hit on his similarly eccentric rival.

Between Joe’s descent into what those closest to him described as insanity, filmmakers introduce a cast of characters with their own stories just as unique as the tiger king himself.

If you’ve already binged the seven-part series, you know how the saga ends. But where are Joe’s former employees and other controversial figures from Tiger King now, and how do they really feel about their on-screen portrayal?

Find out below:

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is available to stream on Netflix.