Tiger King’s Dillon Passage Says Prison Quarantine Is ”Taking a Toll” on Joe Exotic

Tiger King star Joe Exotic still remains under quarantine three weeks after multiple inmates at his Texas prison tested positive for COVID-19, his husband told E! News in an exclusive interview.

Dillon Passage, who appeared in the wildly popular Netflix docu-series and remains married to Joe as he carries out a 22-year sentence, said he is still in isolation at a prison medical center. “Our phone calls are really limited,” Dillon explained, adding that he’s only spoken to Joe twice since his transfer to the facility.

Joe is “holding up,” Dillon added. “He is kind of sad because he can’t talk to people like he could before so that is taking a toll on him. I have no idea when he will be released from quarantine.”

Despite being separated for the long foreseeable future, the 24-year-old told us he has no intentions of moving on from the formal exotic animal keeper.

As Dillon put it, “Joe has told me multiple times that he doesn’t want me to be alone and that if I find somebody worthy of spending the rest of my life with then he would be totally supportive of that. I am loyal to Joe and I am sticking by his side, and if it comes to a point where I need to find somebody I will have that conversation Joe and I will have.”

Dillon, who now works as a bartender in Florida, is Joe’s fourth husband, and the two were only married for eight months prior to his 2018 arrest. The following year, Joe, 57, was convicted of killing five tigers at his Oklahoma zoo and attempting to execute a murder-for-hire plot against wildlife conservationist Carole Baskin.

Joe spoke to Netflix from behind bars and declared he was “done with the Carole Baskin saga.”

“It’s now time to turn the tables and Joe get out of jail a free man and exonerated from all these charges,” he said.

Dillon also hoped to clarify a recent interview in which he expressed interest in having conjugal visits with Joe. According to him, he “totally f–cked up” his phrasing and “would never have sex in jail.”

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is streaming on Netflix.