Tiger Woods is making a comeback to golf and will compete in a tournament with his 12-year-old son.

Tiger Woods is resuming his golf career and will compete in a tournament with his 12-year-old son.

Tiger Woods will return to competitive golf next week, ten months after being seriously injured in a car accident.

Woods, 45, says he’ll play with his 12-year-old son, Charlie, in the PNC Championship.

“Despite the fact that it’s been a long and difficult year, I’m looking forward to finishing it off with my son Charlie competing in the @PNCchampionship.”

In a statement, Woods said, “I’m playing as a father and couldn’t be more excited or proud.”

Woods and his son finished seventh in the tournament last year, but all eyes will be on the elder Woods’ recovery in this year’s tournament.

The tournament, which allows players to form teams with family members, begins on December 1 in Orlando.

the sixteenth

In February of this year,

While driving his SUV near Los Angeles, Woods, 23, collided with a median.

Woods was allegedly speeding up to 87 mph in an area known for car accidents, according to police.

The shattered tibia and fibula bones in Woods’ right leg necessitated extensive surgery to stabilize them.

It was his tenth surgery, and it came just two months after his fifth back operation.

Despite the fact that it’s been a long and difficult year, I’m looking forward to wrapping it up by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie.

I’m playing as a father and couldn’t be happier.

The cause of the incident was determined by local police, but they refused to reveal the details due to privacy concerns.

A video of him swinging full swings while pivoting on his injured leg was released last month, giving his fans hope.

Woods, on the other hand, has ruled out a full-time return to golf and stated that he will only participate in a few tournaments.

“I don’t have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life,” Woods said in an interview with Golf Digest (at the time).

“I had to climb Mt. Everest after my back fusion,” says the climber.

One more time, I will climb Mount Everest.

I had no choice but to do it, and I did so.

I don’t think I’ll be able to climb Mt. Everest this time.

Everest, which is fine because I can still play golf.”

CBS News first published this story in December.

7:04 p.m. on August 8, 2021

ET is an abbreviation for ”

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Tiger Woods Is Returning to Golf and Will Compete in a Tournament With His 12-Year-Old Son