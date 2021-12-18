Tiger Woods Responds to His Son Charlie’s ‘Awesome’ Return to Golf

Tiger Woods Reacts to His Son Charlie’s ‘Awesome’ Return to Golf

Tiger Woods is back on the golf course, doing what he loves.

On Friday, the golf legend competed in the PNC Championship with his 12-year-old son Charlie.

This comes ten months after Woods was involved in a single-car accident that left him with severe injuries to his right leg and foot.

Woods spoke to reporters after the round about his day.

“It was just awesome to be back out here playing,” Woods said, according to ESPN.

To be with my son out here.

Before Friday, Woods had not played in a golf tournament since the 2020 PNC Championship with Charlie.

Woods and Charlie tied for seventh place out of twenty teams, but many people were impressed by Charlie’s performance.

When asked if he’s surprised to be back on the golf course after sustaining serious injuries in the crash, Woods said no.

“Yes and no,” said Woods.

“If you had asked me if I would be here after those three months in the bed, I would have given you a different answer.”

There are, however, no vacation days.

Every day, we went to work.

We worked on something even when I wasn’t feeling well.

So, aside from those three months in bed, there was never a day off the entire time.”

One of Woods’ longtime friends is taken aback by his return so quickly.

“Considering everything that’s happened, I’m surprised he’s here,” said Notah Begay, a former Sanford teammate and current Golf Channel analyst.

“It’s incredible that he’s in a position to compete.

He’s moving around nicely and appears to be in good shape.

There is no such thing as endurance.

As a result, it’s almost as if he’s on a pitch count.

Each day, he can only take so many full swings.

And he is well aware of this.

It’s beneficial for him to be in a position where he can accept it.

That comes from a lot of maturity and coming to terms with the reality of a potentially fatal accident.

”As well as being in a good place about it.”

Woods is, without a doubt, the greatest golfer of all time.

He ranks second in men’s major championships (15) and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame earlier this year.

