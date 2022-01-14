Tim Allen will reprise his role as Santa Claus in a new Disney(plus) series.

Tim Allen will reprise his role as Santa Clause in a new Disney(plus) series.

Tim Allen is putting on his Santa suit once more for the next chapter of The Santa Clause.

The 68-year-old actor, who plays Scott Calvin (a.k.a.

On Friday, January 14, Disney(plus) announced that Santa Claus would star in a new limited series.

The log line reads, “Scott Calvin is approaching his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t continue to be Santa forever.”

“He’s starting to fall behind in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family that could benefit from a normal life, particularly his two children who have grown up at the Pole.”

Scott will set out to “find a suitable replacement Santa” while preparing his family for a new life south of the pole.

The Santa Clause, as the new show is currently titled, is set to begin production in Los Angeles in March.

Former Last Man Standing producers Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, and Rick Messina will serve as executive producers on the streaming series.

(From 2011 to 2021, Allen starred in the ABC sitcom.)

The showrunner and executive producer on the upcoming project is Jack Burditt, who also created Last Man Standing.

In addition to 30 Rock, Modern Family, Frasier, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the filmmaker has worked on 30 Rock, Modern Family, Frasier, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Allen first appeared in the 1994 film The Santa Clause as businessman Scott Calvin.

In the holiday classic, Santa Claus falls off the Calvin family’s roof, and Scott, at the request of his son, Charlie (Eric Lloyd), dons his magical suit and transforms into the white-bearded man.

In 2002’s The Santa Clause 2 and 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, the Toy Story star reprised his role.

Scott must leave the North Pole to find a wife before Christmas Eve in order to stay Santa in the first sequel, all while dealing with Charlie’s school antics.

Meanwhile, in the third film, Scott battles to keep his role as Father Christmas after being duped by Jack Frost (Martin Short).

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January 2021, the Home Improvement alum joked about the difficulties of working with children on the Christmas-themed franchise.

