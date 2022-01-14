Tim Allen Will Return to His ‘Santa Clause’ Role in a Disney Plus Limited Series

Tim Allen’s ‘Santa Clause’ role will be revived in a Disney Plus limited series.

Tim Allen, who played Scott Calvin in The Santa Clause, is set to reprise his role in a new Disney(plus) Original limited series in 2022.

The project’s working title is The Santa Clause, and the 68-year-old actor will also serve as an executive producer on it.

Production in Los Angeles is set to begin in March, according to the streaming giant.

The showrunner and executive producer will be Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Modern Family, Frasier, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

Executive producers Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker, and Rick Messina are also on board.

Allen, who told ET in 1994 that transforming into Santa Claus was a difficult process, appeared in all three films in Walt Disney Pictures’ The Santa Clause franchise, a box office juggernaut.

In 1994, the first film was released, and it quickly became a holiday staple on TV sets across the country.

As Scott Calvin, Allen played a divorced father attempting to make Christmas special for his son.

The unintentional answer is that he transforms into Santa after catching Santa on the roof and scaring him off.

Although the film has a happy ending, it wasn’t always intended to be that way.

The script was originally much darker, according to Allen, who revealed this during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2018.

“The original Santa Clause is a little darker, written by two comedians, and in the original movie, I actually shot and killed Santa,” he said.

“And he fell off the roof because I mistook him for a thief.”

And then he hands me the card, and the movie begins.

“You just killed Santa,” the kid said, and I replied, “He shouldn’t have been on the roof when he wasn’t invited.”

I noticed a bit more stubble when I woke up this morning.

As I transition to Santa this Christmas, this always happens to me. pic.twitter.comMAXNIbZs9f

Allen channeled his Santa Clause character in November, and the announcement of the upcoming series comes just two months later.

He’d posted a selfie with a thick natural beard on Twitter.

It’s unclear whether or not the photo was taken in the past.

