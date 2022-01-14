Tim Allen’s Return to ‘The Santa Clause’ Franchise Is Teased on Disney(plus) Instagram — Then Deleted

For Disney(plus) subscribers, Christmas came early.

Tim Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin in a limited series adaptation of The Santa Clause.

The announcement was only shared for a few hours on the Disney(plus) Instagram account before being removed.

Scott Calvin was a Santa Claus believer, to be sure.

However, even this character had a hard time believing in the magic when the real Santa Claus fell off his roof.

The Santa Clause, a Disney original holiday film, introduced fans to Scott Calvin for the first time.

Allen will now return for a Disney(plus) exclusive “limited series.”

Tim Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin from The Santa Clause in a new Original limited series coming soon to (hashtag)DisneyPlus,” the streaming platform tweeted.

Allen would not be working with the Walt Disney Company for the first time.

Aside from his work in the Christmas franchise, he was the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the Disney-Pixar film Toy Story.

In January of 2021, this was announced.

In honor of the occasion, the Disney(plus) Instagram account shared a photo of Allen dressed as Santa Claus.

Soon after, it was taken down.

After the Christmas-themed photo was shared on the Disney(plus) account, viewers saw an obscured version of the post with the message “false information: the same information was checked by independent fact-checkers in another post.”

Instagram users learned that an older, conservative rant that went viral had been misattributed to actor Allen after the explanation was revealed.

Even when sharing the Disney(plus) post with others, an Instagram message about false information appeared.

A similar post can still be found on the official Disney Instagram account, as well as a tweet on the official Disney(plus) Twitter account.

Allen has yet to respond to the news, but fans can expect more details and holiday cheer in the coming months.

For several Santa Clause-related projects, Allen reprised his role as Scott Calvin.

The Santa Clause: The Escape Clause, starring Martin Short as the always bitter, sometimes musical Jack Frost, was released in 2006.

This isn’t the first time the streaming platform has produced a holiday-themed original.

The original story of Noelle, starring Anna Kendrick, was unveiled at Disney(plus)’s launch.

The spinoff of the 1990s classic Home Alone, Home Sweet Home Alone, premiered exclusively on Disney’s subscription service.

More details about this limited series, including its premiere date, are expected to be released soon…

