Tim McGraw Confirms ‘1883’ Season Filming Is Complete, Calls It ‘Bittersweet’

Taylor Sheridan’s new Paramount(plus) hit, 1883, is a hit with Yellowstone fans.

Tim McGraw plays one of the leads in the hit series, which takes viewers through the Great Plains as the Duttons try to settle on new land.

McGraw recently shared a photo of the final day of filming on Instagram.

Here’s what he had to say about the “sad” conclusion.

Yellowstone and 1883 are linked because the events of 1883 took place prior to Yellowstone.

So, who is James Dutton, the first Dutton patriarch and fearless leader across the Great Plains, as played by Tim McGraw in the prequel series?

He’s also the great-grandfather of John Dutton.

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton.

James’ wife, Margaret Dutton, is played by Faith Hill.

McGraw and Hill are married in real life, so they jumped at the chance to star as a strong husband and wife in 1883.

“I think the cool thing people will see when they watch this is bells going off with Margaret, who Faith plays, and Elsa, who is my daughter,” McGraw told Screen Rant.

“Bells will start ringing when they see James, and they’ll say, ‘I can see that.’

‘I see where you’re coming from.’ That was always our intention.

There are some really strong family traits that the Dutton generations pass down.”

Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) shared a post on Twitter.

On January 5, the fifth episode of 1883 was released.

25th, 2022, to Paramount(plus) — and there are still plenty of tales to be told.

Elsa Dutton is mourning the loss of Ennis, the man she assumed would be her future husband.

And, based on the show’s opening scene, viewers are aware that the traveling party encounters Native Americans.

All of the season’s remaining episodes appear to have been shot.

Tim McGraw shared a photo on Instagram of two directors’ chairs, one with his name on it and the other with Faith Hill’s name on it.

The photo was taken at night and shows a teepee behind the chairs.

McGraw captioned the photo, “One of the final nights on set… Bittersweet (hashtag)1883.”

Given McGraw’s appearance, the final episode of the series could return the story to the Native Americans from the beginning.

Viewers may learn more about…

