Tim McGraw made several offers to Faith Hill, but she declined.

Tim McGraw made several offers to Faith Hill, but she turned them down.

Unlike many celebrity relationships, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are known for being in love for decades.

Despite the fact that they’ve been happily married for 25 years, McGraw once revealed that their union almost didn’t happen.

Although he fell in love with Hill at first sight, it took her some time – and multiple marriage proposals – for her to see him in the same light.

Hill wasn’t sure if marrying McGraw was a good idea at first, according to Today.

In fact, he admitted that she had previously turned him down.

“It had been a while since we’d dated.”

I asked her to marry me several times, but she always declined… She said, ‘I’m not going to get involved with another country singer.’

‘This isn’t going to work out.’

@TheTimMcGrawI love you pic.twitter.comPMNhenbs7R Happy Birthday to my man, my one and only

But he didn’t give up because he was certain they were meant to be together.

They went to a music festival in Colorado one day.

He asked her to marry him one more time right before he took the stage.

She was taken aback by the fact that he proposed to her in the back of a music festival trailer.

When McGraw returned to the trailer after his performance, he discovered Hill had written “Yes! I’m gonna be your wife” in lipstick on the mirror.

When you're kissing your true one and only, a kiss isn't just a kiss……Valentine

The love story between the famous couple dates back to the mid-1990s.

They first met at a Country Radio Seminar, according to Country Living.

McGraw claimed that it was love at first sight for him, but Hill was not convinced.

She’d recently divorced her husband and wasn’t looking for love.

She joined McGraw on tour two years later, and this time she noticed him as well.

She was engaged to her former producer at the time, but she dumped him to pursue McGraw.

The couple wasted no time after she accepted his proposal.

They married in 1996 and had three daughters by 2001.

Neither of the country music stars…

"We had dated for a while. I actually asked her to marry me quite a few times, but she kept saying no … She said, 'I'm not gonna get involved with another country singer. It's just not going to work out.'"

Happy Birthday to my man, my one and only @TheTimMcGraw

I love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PMNhenbs7R — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) May 1, 2021