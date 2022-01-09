Tim McGraw on Faith Hill slapping him for ten takes in ‘1883’: ‘There Was 25 Years of Pent-Up Aggression.’

Yellowstone fans are already resonating with the year 1883.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star as husband and wife in the Western drama, and they are married in real life as well.

McGraw talked about working on set with his wife, as well as the time Hill’s character had to slap him during a scene.

This is why he said the slap felt like she was releasing “25 years of pent-up aggression.”

1883 is set before Yellowstone and follows the Dutton family as they travel across the Great Plains to settle in Montana.

The Dutton family is familiar to Yellowstone fans, but Tim McGraw’s character is new to the universe.

In Yellowstone, McGraw portrays James Dutton, the great-grandfather of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton.

Margaret Dutton, John’s great-grandmother, is played by Faith Hill.

“Everything is about his family,” McGraw told NBC about his character. “He certainly has these dreams and expectations of what he wants and where he wants to settle down his family.”

They’re from Tennessee, and he fought in the Civil War. He didn’t like it, and he didn’t like what happened after the war.

So, I believe that was part of his motivation to get out of there and start over.

I believe he was attempting to avoid certain memories and trauma.”

In 1883, Faith Hill was given the “once in a lifetime” opportunity to collaborate with Tim McGraw, she told NBC.

However, there were a few scenes that were more difficult to film than others.

Margaret slaps James in one scene of the show, and Hill did, in fact, slap McGraw.

McGraw told People, “We had this scene where she had to slap me.”

Hill did not hold back, according to McGraw.

He went on to say, “I was expecting a finger slap, but it was a paw to the jaw.”

“There had been 25 years of bottled-up rage! When you see it on screen, you realize it was a genuine hit.”

McGraw also spoke with Rachel Lindsay on Extra about the slap.

He went on to say, “She really walloped me.”

“I was expecting a slap from her.

‘Alright, I’m your husband; we don’t have to act this way; you can hit me.’

I’m able to…

