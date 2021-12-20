Tim McGraw, star of ‘Yellowstone,’ Reveals Surprising Fact About His Flashback Scenes

Tim McGraw, star of ‘1883,’ reveals a surprising fact about his flashback scenes in ‘Yellowstone.’

Tim McGraw had no idea when he signed on to play James Dutton that he would eventually star alongside wife Faith Hill in the Yellowstone spinoff, 1883.

McGraw had previously appeared in films such as Friday Night Lights and The Blind Side, but he told Deadline in a new interview that when creator Taylor Sheridan called, he had no idea he’d be a leading man in a Paramount(plus) show.

“If something good came along, I’d love to do a Western,” the singer of “Live Like You Were Dying” said.

McGraw had been contacted by Sheridan, who asked if he was a fan of Yellowstone, which he was, and if he wanted to appear on the show.

“I told him I’d love to do it,” McGraw recalled, “but I didn’t want to just be some sort of singing cowboy who comes on and gets driven to the train station or something like that.”

“I think I have an idea,” he says.

I’ll give you about a week.”

When Sheridan returned McGraw’s call, he proposed a “flashback scene” in which he played the original Dutton, the man who founded Yellowstone Ranch.

“And I thought to myself, ‘Now that’s interesting.'”

That’s something I really like.

“And that’s how the whole thing got started,” McGraw explained.

There was no mention of James Dutton leading a spinoff at the time, and McGraw isn’t sure if Sheridan had that in mind when they first spoke.

“However, knowing Taylor, I’m sure he had that idea simmering in the back of his mind,” he added.

McGraw received a call from Sheridan after filming the flashback scenes, saying that the studio was interested in doing a prequel about the founding Dutton family if he would sign on.

“Well, yeah, I’m interested,” she says.

“And then he started sending the scripts, and I was completely taken aback,” the Grammy winner said.

“This is one of the most brilliant pieces of writing I’ve ever read.”

We were both obsessed with them, Faith and I.

Then [Sam Elliott] got involved.” 1883 is now available to stream on Paramount(plus).

‘Yellowstone’: ‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Reveals Surprising Fact About His Flashback Scenes