Tim McGraw went to the gym at 3 a.m. during filming of ‘1883,’ and it wasn’t just to work out.

Tim McGraw went to the gym at 3 a.m. during filming for ‘1883,’ and it wasn’t just to work out.

Tim McGraw, who plays James Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel, is committed to staying in shape.

He goes to the gym every morning at 3 a.m. to prepare for the physical demands of the job.

But working out isn’t the only thing that this hardcore habit entails.

McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, play James and Margaret Dutton, the great-great-grandparents of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, in the new Yellowstone prequel 1883.

The new series takes place in the late 1800s, when James and Margaret embarked on an exhausting wagon train journey across the Great Plains.

It recounts how the Dutton patriarch and matriarch came to settle the Montana land that would become the Yellowstone Ranch.

LaMonica Garrett co-stars with the country music stars.

Thomas is a Pinkerton agent who travels with the wagon train, and he plays him.

When filming 1883, both McGraw and Garrett spend several hours each day on a horse, which is a physically demanding job.

They’re also out in the sun, doing manual labor, eating a frontier diet, and coping with bad weather.

Garrett told Taste of Country that he stays in good shape and works out frequently to stay in shape for his role.

When filming began, he and McGraw became workout buddies, but he admits he can’t keep up with his co-star.

“I hit the weights and stretch out every morning before going to work.”

And Tim, too; you know, this whole shoot has been a competition between me and him to see who gets to the gym first,” Garrett explained.

McGraw, according to Garrett, is always pushing himself to the next level.

McGraw will be in the gym at 3 a.m. if he has a 5 a.m. call time.

“At some point, I draw a line.”

However, it simply serves to ground me and prepare me for the day ahead.

Because you’ve spent four or five hours sitting on a horse.

Your legs’ insides are finished.

Garrett explained, “Your buttocks are done, and your hamstrings are done.”

It’s not just about working out for McGraw when he gets to the gym so early.

It also gives him time to prepare for his starring role in 1883 on a daily basis.

“In a lot of ways, my workouts are like meditation,” McGraw explained.

“That’s when I run through my lines in my head and get ready for the day…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.