Tim Peters, the husband of Teen Mom 3 star Alex Sekella, adopts her 10-year-old daughter Arabella in a sweet photo.

Tim Peters, the husband of Teen Mom 3 star Alex Sekella, has officially adopted her daughter Arabella.

On Instagram, the new formal family shared a happy photo from inside the court where they made it proper.

“It’s been a VERY VERY LONG process, but we can finally say Arabella is a PETERS!!” Alex, 27, captioned the photo.

For the ceremony, the young lady wore a lovely red dress with a pink sweater.

Tim, the father, wore a suit jacket and a dress shirt.

Alex, on the other hand, was dressed in a flowery top that barely covered her growing baby bump.

When she and Tim shared some photos from a wedding in September, the Teen Mom 3 star revealed that they are expecting a new baby.

Tim had his hand on his wife’s baby bump in the first photo, while the couple was closer in the second.

On the dance floor, the married couple appeared to be having a good time together.

“My forever wedding date,” Alex wrote.

The MTV star married her long-term fiancé in April 2020.

The 16 and Pregnant alum announced the news on Twitter.

The TV personality displayed an engraved glass square with the words “Mr and Mrs” and the wedding date.

Alex married Tim in a ceremony that included Arabella, Alex’s daughter.

Alex wore a traditional cathedral-length veil with a sleeveless white gown.

As the married couple exchanged wedding rings from Litman Jewelers, she carried a bouquet of purple and white flowers in her hands.

Alex’s wedding took place in his home state of Pennsylvania.

Tim proposed during Christmas in 2018 after they began dating in 2015.

Matt McCann, Alex’s daughter’s father, is Alex’s half-brother.

