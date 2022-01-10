Tim Wilkins claims that Bob Saget was’so in love’ with Kelly Rizzo and ‘proud’ of his family.

Tim Wilkins claims Bob Saget was’so in love’ with wife Kelly Rizzo and ‘proud’ of his family.

Those were his final days.

Tim Wilkins, a stand-up comedian, talked about his final moments with Bob Saget, who died on January 9 at the age of 65.

“He was in a good mood.”

“He was smiling, laughing, joking, and just having a good time,” Wilkins, who opened for Saget during his Florida comedy show, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, January 10.

“His most recent shows lasted an hour and 45 minutes and two hours.

That’s a long time, and you don’t do something like that unless you and your audience are having a good time.”

Wilkins recalled how much the Full House star enjoyed discussing his family while working with him.

With his ex-wife Sherri Kramer, he had three daughters: Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer.

“He talked about his daughters and his wife,” Wilkins said, referring to the Fuller House alum’s wife, Kelly Rizzo.

“He was enamored with her and proud of her accomplishments.”

And he mentioned the projects she was working on, as well as how much he enjoyed being a part of anything.”

“He was very proud of them,” he added.

While on tour with Rizzo, the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host “repeatedly” mentioned his wife.

Wilkins told Us, “He was completely enamored with his wife.”

“And, as he quickly adds, ‘I have a very beautiful talented wife.’

‘Did I say that?’

The Pennsylvania native died at the age of 65 after a Ritz Carlton hotel employee discovered him unresponsive in his room on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier that day, the star of How I Met Your Mother reflected on returning to the road and performing for his fans.

“I had a great time at tonight’s show at @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville.”

“Appreciative audience,” he wrote about his show in Jacksonville on Saturday, January 8.

“Thank you again, @RealTimWilkins, for allowing me to open.

I had no idea I had a two-hour set planned for tonight.

I’m happily addicted to this s—t once more.”

Saget’s family confirmed his death in a statement to Us shortly after the news broke, saying, “We are devastated… that our beloved Bob passed away today.”

He meant everything to us, and we want you to feel the same way.

