Timbaland and Justin Timberlake reunite in the studio.

Justin Timberlake and Timbaland reunite in the studio.

Justin Timberlake and Timbaland are back to collaborating, which is what they do best.

In a video Timbaland shared to his more than 3.5 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, the “Sexy Back” singer and hit-making producer were seen in the studio together listening to beats.

“Soon to come,” the mega producer wrote alongside a few eye emojis and fireworks in the video’s caption.

It’s unclear whether they were sampling beats for Timberlake’s upcoming sixth studio album or Timbaland’s new business venture, Beatclub, an online beat-selling marketplace that connects aspiring music creators with mega artists who have joined the digital platform.

Timberlake told The Associated Press in September, “It gets me excited to collaborate with people I’ve never even met.”

“It’s all Beatclub, even the stuff we’re working on right now with my record.”

It’s Tim who brings in people he’s met through his platform and introduces them to me.”

In any case, seeing Timberlake and Timbaland in the studio only added fuel to the fire that they’re on their way to not only collaborating again, but also releasing their next masterpiece sooner rather than later.

Timbo the King (@timbaland) shared a post.

Timbaland is seen sitting in a comfortable chair, while JT is standing and soaking up a beat that sounds similar to Aaliyah’s 1998 hit “Are You That Somebody.” The baby’s giggle is audible in the video.

On that track, Timbaland wrote, produced, and sang a verse.

Ant Clemons, a GRAMMY nominee, can also be seen chopping it up with the hitmakers in the Instagram video.

Clemons is so hyped about the “Are You That Someone”-like beat that he suggests recruiting DaBaby and Lil Baby to rap on the track, to which JT adds, “And my baby.” A second beat drops shortly after, and JT clearly feels the vibe because he starts dancing.

Although the video is only 25 seconds long, it provides fans with a taste of what is to come.

It’s no secret that Timberlake and Timbaland have been discussing reuniting in the studio.

Timbaland teased as much in an Instagram post from August 2020, showing the duo onstage at JT’s concert.

Timbaland added a caption.

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.