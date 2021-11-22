Time, Channel, and How to Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021

Time, Channel, and How to Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2021

The 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is almost here! Following the cancellation of live spectators and a reduction in crowd size in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the parade is returning bigger and better, officially resuming “its full form” to help kick off the holiday season.

Thankfully, for those who can’t make it to New York City for the annual Thanksgiving Day event, watching the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from the comfort of their own homes, and perhaps even catching another reunion between Al Roker and the “Butter Man,” is easier than ever.

The three-hour show, hosted by Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, and Hoda Kotb, airs on NBC at 9 a.m. in all time zones and runs until noon.

The parade will be broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo, with Ana Jurka and Carlos Adyan of En Casa con Telemundo hosting the show with Freddy Lomel.

The parade will also be broadcast live on NBC’s website and app, but you’ll need a TV provider to watch it.

From 2 to 5 p.m., NBC will rebroadcast the parade.

Fans will be able to watch live coverage for the first time on Peacock, which you can subscribe to by clicking here.

Those without cable can watch the parade on streaming services that include NBC, such as Hulu(plus) Live TV (available here) and YouTube TV (available here). Both of these streaming services offer free trial periods, so you can sign up for the trial and then cancel your subscription after watching the annual Thanksgiving Day festivities.

The weather is expected to be ideal this year, with sunny skies and low winds as 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands, nine performance groups, and Santa Clause make their way from West 77th Street and Central Park West to Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square.

While viewers can expect to see some familiar faces, this year’s parade will include six new balloons: Netflix’s Ada Twist, Scientist; Dinsey(plus)’s The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda (aka Grogu); Ronald McDonald; and Pokémon’s Pikachu and Eevee.

Carrie Underwood, the K-pop group aespa, Jimmie Allen, and others are among the performers scheduled for the 2021 parade.

