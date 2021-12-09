Time, Channel, and How to Watch Steelers vs. Bengals on ‘Thursday Night Football’

Week 14 of the NFL season has arrived, and for some teams, that means the playoffs have begun informally.

The game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings tonight will feel like a playoff game because both teams are fighting for a playoff spot.

At 8:20 p.m., Thursday Night Football will air its 14th episode.

Fox and NFL Network will broadcast the game at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Amazon Prime, Fox Sports App, NFL App, and Yahoo Sports App will all be able to watch it.

The Steelers (6-5-1) are just half a game out of the final AFC playoff spot after a three-game losing streak. They beat the Baltimore Ravens 20-19 this past Sunday.

With only four weeks remaining in the 2021 season after this week, the Steelers know they can’t afford to make any mistakes.

According to the Steelers’ official website, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stated, “We keep saying when I talk to you all every week, it’s a must-win.”

“It’s a must-win situation when you get to the playoffs.”

We’re still behind some teams and need to work because of the hole or whatever you want to call it that we’ve dug ourselves into, even though we’re not really in the hole because of the way the AFC is set up.”

When it comes to the playoffs, the Vikings (5-7) are on the outside looking in, just like the Steelers.

They are, however, only one game out of the NFC’s final playoff spot, and a key player could be returning.

According to ESPN, after dislocating his left shoulder, running back Dalvin Cook is expected to play in 11 days.

Cook has rushed for 773 yards and four touchdowns this season while also catching 27 passes.

If things don’t improve, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer could be fired.

Zimmer told the Star Tribune in August, “I feel pressure every year.”

“As a result, I don’t treat it as if I’m coaching for a job.”

I’ve always imagined myself putting my resume out there on the field alongside the players.

And if others don’t think I’m capable of doing it, so be it.

I don’t worry about it because someone else does.”

