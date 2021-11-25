Time, Channel, and How to Watch the Bills vs. Vikings NFL Thanksgiving Game

Bills vs. Vikings NFL Thanksgiving Game: When, Where, and How to Watch

Thanksgiving is drawing to a close, which means it’s time for another round of football.

The Buffalo Bills take on the New Orleans Saints in the third and final NFL Thanksgiving game.

The game will begin at 8:20 p.m. tonight.

It will also be available on Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App, the NFL App, and the Yahoo Sports App at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Bills (6-4) have been alternating wins and losses over the last six weeks after a strong start.

They are coming off a 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, which was one of their worst losses of the season.

Turnovers on offense are one of the Bills’ biggest issues, and despite having a strong season, quarterback Josh Allen is shouldering the blame.

According to the Bills’ official website, Allen said, “We got to rely on each other, rely on our coaching staff, and rely on what they’re telling us.”

“Try putting together a game plan once more.

Since I’ve been here, we’ve played a couple of Thursday nights.

These are the ones that sneak up on you, and you have to find a game plan as quickly as possible, and it all comes down to execution.” The Bills are well aware that they don’t have time to dwell on their loss to the Saints on Sunday.

“Short turnarounds have some drawbacks because you can’t really get back on the practice field for that long,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott explained.

“Then there’s something good about it, so you can move on.”

To be honest with you, I’m not sure which one I like better.”

After losing their last three games, the Saints (5-5) are in desperate need of a win.

The Saints have been starting Trevor Seimian as a backup quarterback while Jameis Winston is out with a torn ACL.

Siemian has thrown for 761 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions in his last three games, completing just 57% of his passes.

“I just have to play better in the first half,” Siemian said to reporters this week, according to the Saints’ official website.

“I don’t want to overthink things; I just need to play better.”

I’m not going to press or anything, but there are a few plays here and there that I need to do a better job on early in order to put us in a better position.

