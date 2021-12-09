Timeline of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Relationship

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are two of the brightest young Hollywood stars, so it’s no surprise that their relationship has been full of sparks since the beginning.

The couple, who started dating in October 2019, took their relationship seriously quickly, making it official on Instagram in January 2020 and proposing less than a year later.

“I asked my soulmate to marry me two weeks ago and she said yes,” the photographer wrote on Instagram after proposing in July 2020.

“I am the luckiest man on the face of the planet.

I promise one day to be the best husband and father I can be. I love you baby xx.”

Victoria and David Beckham, the model’s famous parents, are extremely supportive of their eldest son’s relationship and are huge fans of their future daughter-in-law.

During a December 2020 appearance on the talk show Lorraine, the former Spice Girl said, “[Nicola] is just wonderful.”

“She’s sweet, she’s kind, she’s a lovely, warm, wonderful woman.”

Brooklyn could not have met a sweeter, more lovely lady.

We’re extremely content.

We are smitten with her.

He appears to be in a good mood.”

Brooklyn’s parents both took to Instagram to wish the couple well after news of their engagement broke in 2020.

The fashion designer wrote on Instagram, “The MOST exciting news!! We couldn’t be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married!”

“Wishing you so much love and happiness for the rest of your lives. We all adore you both x.”

“Congratulations to these two beautiful people… As they embark on this exciting journey together, we are so so happy for you guys,” the soccer star wrote in his own post.

Despite the fact that the two have yet to walk down the aisle, they have already made permanent commitments to each other through tattoos.

Peltz flaunted a tattoo of her fiancé’s name written in cursive on her back in April 2021.

Brooklyn, on the other hand, has a tattoo of Peltz’s grandmother’s name as well as a pair of eyes that fans believe are modeled after the Bates Motel star’s.

“My life, my love, my truth, my,” he says in a tattoo on his arm.

