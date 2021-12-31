Timeline of Danica Patrick and Carter Comstock’s Relationship

Has Danica Patrick found The One? Before meeting boyfriend Carter Comstock, the former race car driver was open about the ups and downs in her love life.

From 2005 to 2013, Patrick was married to Paul Hospenthal.

Their seven-year marriage was “irretrievably broken,” she wrote in her divorce papers, and she announced the news to fans on Facebook at the time.

“I am sorry to inform my fans that Paul and I have decided to end our marriage amicably after seven years.”

“This isn’t easy for either of us, but it’s come down to this,” the athlete wrote in November 2012.

“He has been a significant person and friend in my life, and we will continue to be that way moving forward.”

Patrick dated Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for five years following their divorce.

She was then linked to Aaron Rodgers for two years before their split in the summer of 2020.

“Look, you either grow together, one grows and the other doesn’t, or you grow apart,” Patrick said on The Rachel Hollis Show in September 2020.

“The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, standards, boundaries, wants and needs are all over the place.”

Because I’ve learned so much more about myself, it’ll be much more focused and specific.”

Patrick revealed months later that he was broken after the relationship ended.

“I’ve felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have,” she said on a 2021 episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls.

Patrick went public with Comstock the same year.

She told Extra in April 2021, “We both love to travel and we’re both super open-minded.”

“I had this grand vision of finding someone with whom I could just sit on the couch with, have a glass of wine, and talk about anything, simple or complicated.”

… I’d always fantasized about how great it would be to find someone to sit with.

