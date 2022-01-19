Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk’s Relationship in Time

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk’s Relationship Timeline

Raven Gates’ and Adam Gottschalk’s Relationship History

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are one of the few couples to survive Bachelor in Paradise, and they finally married after several pandemic-related delays.

“I’ve replanned the wedding three times now,” Gates said in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in August 2020, adding that the coronavirus crisis had forced her to “completely halt” the planning process.

“I told Adam that if we don’t find a solution by December of this year, we’ll just elope and marry ourselves.”

This is the place where we call home.

If there’s a light at the end of the tunnel by December, we’ll reschedule this wedding for the fourth time.”

It appears to have worked on the fourth attempt.

The wedding was postponed from May 2020 to April 2021 after being postponed from May 2020.

The Grey Suede owner wrote on Instagram just before the wedding, “Nine more days until I’m Mrs Gottschalk.”

“I’m the only one here,” says the narrator.

Specifically, you.

As well as in our own home.

I can’t wait; life is so much better with you in it — and we’re just getting started.”

They met while filming season 4 of BiP in 2017, and while their love lasted until the show’s end, Gottschalk did not propose on the show.

They were living in separate cities at the time and felt that their relationship needed more time together to grow.

“He promised me a really big ring!” Gates joked shortly after the finale aired, adding that the producers had put them under “no pressure” to propose during the episode.

Just under two years later, they announced their engagement on Instagram with a series of photos showing the couple looking ecstatically in love.

The Arkansas native captioned the photos, which also included her gleaming ring, “I’m keeping you forever and always.”

“We’ll be together for the rest of our lives.”

In the months leading up to the wedding, the couple had plenty of time to think about the next step: starting a family.

“I have baby fever, but Adam has extreme baby fever,” Gates told Us in August 2020, adding that it would be “perfect” if they got pregnant by accident.

“He’s ready to go.”

Before starting a family, they focused on what they expected to be a “super emotional” ceremony.

Infosurhoy summarized.

The Relationship Timeline of Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy