Timeline of ‘The Legend of Zelda,’ Simplified: Hylia and the Hero of Time, From ‘Skyward Sword’ to ‘Ocarina of Time,’ from ‘Skyward Sword’ to ‘Ocarina of Time,’ from ‘Skyward Sword’ to ‘Ocarina of Time,’ from ‘Skyward Sword’ to

While Nintendo maintains a high level of quality throughout the series, the Legend of Zelda timeline continues to be a source of controversy among fans.

Nintendo has always prioritized gameplay over story, which can be frustrating for fans who value Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf’s stories.

In the book Hyrule Historia, Nintendo finally revealed the fabled Legend of Zelda timeline, beginning with an era called Hylia andamp; The Hero of Time and detailing events from Skyward Sword to Ocarina of Time.

While the Zelda timeline has dozens of hour-long videos, here is a quick rundown of the first unified timeline.

The unified Hylia andamp; The Hero of Time era is depicted in several games as the start of the Legend of Zelda timeline.

The three Golden Goddesses who created Hyrule, Din, Farore, and Nayru, are discussed in Ocarina of Time and Twilight Princess.

Din created the physical land, Nayru brought order (i.e., physics), and Farore created diverse life, such as the pointy-eared Hylians.

They left the Goddess Hylia in charge of the Triforce, a magical and powerful relic.

However, an evil force known as Demise rose up to try to take it away.

The goddess sent the Hylians to live in a world in the sky to protect them.

Skyward Sword kicks off the Legend of Zelda timeline.

Link and Zelda must stop the reappearance of Demise.

Link forges the Master Sword, Zelda awakens as the mortal reincarnation of Hylia, and Demise curses the duo to fight evil in a cycle of various Links and Zeldas.

Link and Zelda establish Hyrule at the end of Skyward Sword.

The kingdom’s problems, on the other hand, are only beginning.

Hyrule Historia, a comprehensive guide to the series at the time, was published by Nintendo in 2011.

They went over some of the events in The Legend of Zelda timeline that weren’t included in the games.

Following a period of peace in Hyrule, a group known only as the Interlopers began fighting to steal the Triforce.

The goddesses, on the other hand, dispatched the Light Spirits to exile them to the Twilight Realm.

Midna rules over the Twili in Twilight Princess, and these Interlopers would become the Twili.

To keep others from attempting to steal the Triforce, a sage named Rauru sealed it away in a sacred realm.

Hyrule, on the other hand, possessed a unique ability.

A race of tiny creatures known as Minish give the Light Force to Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap.

Its power makes it possible for good to triumph over evil.

