Timothée Chalamet Photobombing Margot Robbie at the 2020 Oscars Is Pure Joy

Margot Robbie is all of us at the 2020 Oscars!

The Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood actress couldn’t contain her excitement upon seeing Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

The Aussie actress’ run-in with the 24-year-old Little Women hunk was pure joy and these pics prove it. Both of the stars were beaming with giant smiles on their faces as they hammed it up for the photographers. Chalamet even photobombed Robbie as she posed for pics and she responded to the prank by laughing and adorably putting her hands on his beautiful, beautiful face.

Wouldn’t you do the same?

Both stars looked absolutely stunning during their precious red carpet run-in. Chalamet looked as hip as ever in shiny dark blue plants and jacket by Prada and his hair slicked back. He even added some bling with an 18-karat white gold Cartier Tradition brooch with rubies an diamonds. Swoon!

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Birds of Prey actress rocked a super cool strapless, off-the-shoulder black dress that featured a jeweled embellishment on the bust.

Could Robbie and Chalamet be any cuter or more fashionable?!