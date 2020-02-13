Timothée Chalamet Turns Heads With His Casual Chic Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Style

The 2020 Oscarsare officially upon us and Timothée Chalamet has finally arrived on the red carpet!

The Little Women star arrived at Hollywood’s biggest night in a fashionable look absolutely worth talking about. The 24-year-old sported a casual chic look from Prada and spoiler alert: We are living for it.

Perhaps it’s the Cartier jewelry. Maybe it’s the grooming by Jamie Taylor. Or could it be that the actor simply chose something other than a suit and tie? Whatever it may be, we stan!

While the young star isn’t nominated in the acting categories this year, Little Women is up for multiple awards, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, and co-stars Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh are nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

As previously announced by the Academy, Chalamet is one of tonight’s presenters, and he’s going to look as fashionable as ever while doing it!

Other 2020 Oscars presenters include Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tranand Kristen Wiig.

Last year’s winners of the acting categories—Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek—will also present.

Chalamet and his Little Women co-stars (which, in addition to Ronan and Pugh, include Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Bob Odenkirk and Meryl Streep) and are no doubt gunning for their beloved director, Greta Gerwig, to win Best Adapted Screenplay.

Fingers crossed!