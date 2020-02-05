Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell and More to Present at 2020 Oscars

The countdown is on for the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling and more artists will join the star-studded list of presents for the 92nd Academy Awards next month. the lineup also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tranand Kristen Wiig

“We’re excited to welcome these talented artists to help celebrate this year’s movies,” said show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain. “Each brings their own unique energy and appeal to our global audience.”

Previously announced Oscars presents include Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek.

The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and as E! News previously shared, this year’s ceremony won’t have a host, just like last year. More announcements in regards to the Oscars ceremony will be announced in the coming weeks.

It was also announced earlier today that the Academy will pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California.

Not only was the former NBA superstar a legend on the court, but he also earned an Oscar Award in 2018 for his Best Animated Short Film, titled Dear Basketball. The short film was based on a poem he wrote to announce his retirement from the NBA. The former Los Angeles Lakers player retired in 2016 after a 20-year basketball career.

“This feels better than winning the championship, to be honest with you,” Kobe said at the time, during his acceptance speech. “Growing up as a kid, I dreamed of winning championships and working really hard to make that dream come true, but then to have something like this seemingly come out of left field.”