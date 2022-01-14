Timothy Olyphant is donning the cowboy hat once more for the sequel to Justified.

Timothy Olyphant is donning the cowboy hat once more for a sequel to Justified.

Justified: City Primeval, a limited revival series from FX, was announced on February 14, 2014.

Raylan Givens, the US Marshal, is making his way back to our small screens.

Justified, starring Timothy Olyphant, is getting a revival, according to FX.

The cast of the original drama will reunite for Justified: City Primeval, a limited series from Sony Pictures Television, with Olyphant reprising his iconic role as Raylan Givens.

He’ll also serve as an executive producer for the series, which is based on Elmore Leonard’s crime novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.

Raylan is now a “walking anachronism balancing his life as a US Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl,” according to the show’s description, and lives in Miami.

“His hair is grayer, his hat is filthier, and the road ahead of him has suddenly become much shorter than the road behind him.”

Hey, his hair may be grayer now, but he’s still as attractive as ever!

“Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade, and an adaptation of Elmore Leonard’s work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost, and the entire team of producers, writers, directors, and cast,” said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier in a statement.

“To have this group come back together with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling,” he continued.

When Justified: City Primeval premieres on FX, we can’t wait to see what Raylan has in store for him. In the meantime, we’ll be binge-watching the original series.

