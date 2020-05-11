Tina Knowles Gushes Over “Phenomenal” Daughter Beyoncé On Mother’s Day

This mother-daughter duo is showering one another with love on Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, Tina Knowles celebrated her daughter Beyoncé with a sweet video montage of the two.

“Happy Mothers day to a phenomenal Mom! She lets me know that I did something right in raising and helping to raise (Kelly) three amazing mothers,” Tina wrote on Instagram. “She makes me proud everyday!”

In a recent interview with Tamron Hallduring the Tamron Hall Show, Tina shared that while she and her family have been following social distancing guidelines, she wanted to spend Mother’s Day surrounded by her loved ones so she had her family get tested for COVID-19.

“We all got tested. We’ve gotten the results back and everybody is OK so I hope that we can get together this Mother’s Day and have dinner together,” Tina said, per Essence. “And I can actually touch them, for real.”

Tina’s eldest daughter also reciprocated the love as she took to her own Instagram to wish “Mama Knowles” a happy Mother’s Day.

“Dear Mama, I am thankful for every part of you and every second I share with you,” the Lemonade singer wrote, alongside a collage of pictures of Tina and her family. “Thank you for giving me life and thank you for expanding my consciousness.”

The “Run the World (Girls)” singer continued, ” I would not have been able to do any of what I’ve done in my life without your strength, your wisdom and your prayers.”

Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter‘s mom also shared that her “biggest goal in life” is for her children to “feel the love you make us all feel.”

Tina also shared an Instagram post of a collage that her younger daughter Solange shared with her. “My Baby Solange sent this to me today ! I cried of course, the message is at the top and bottom,” she wrote.

Part of the message read: “Thank you for always being the force of our family, for always being here for each and every one of us. For lifting us high during times we feel low.”

“I appreciate you and thank you with every ounce of admiration and respect. To anyone reading, please thank and appreciate your mom today and everyday. I’m sending all my love and positivity to anyone missing their angel moms today,” Beyoncé continued. “I love y’all deep. Gang gang gang gang and thank you for all the Mother’s Day wishes. Sending Big Texas hugs, Mama B.”

