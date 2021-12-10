Tina Malone, star of Shameless, is unrecognizable in an appearance on the Jeremy Kyle Show eight years ago.

TINA Malone used to be on The Jeremy Kyle Show, and she was nothing like she is now.

The Shameless star appeared on the show to speak with Jeremy about her battles with alcohol and bankruptcy, as well as her plans to undergo IVF treatment at the age of 50.

She also flaunted her stunning 11-stone weight loss, demonstrating how much she’d lost by cramming herself and Jeremy into one of her old dresses.

Tina, who rose to fame as Shameless’ outspoken Mimi, defended herself when Jeremy questioned her about starting the process so late in life, and later insisted she had no regrets.

“Unless these people are paying my mortgage, sleeping in my bed, or walking my dogs, I really don’t give two s**** what they think,” Tina, who married husband Paul Chase in 2010, said of those who criticize her.

“Call me a fat, selfish, old b****** all you want.”

I honestly don’t give a damn.

With the man I love, I’m having a baby.

And no one’s business but ours is it.

“Paul and I had been talking about having a baby for two years, but the timing was never right.

On Shameless, I was working 80-hour weeks.

“I was too fat, too skinny, and too ecstatic to be part of a new couple.”

So, why would I get pregnant at the age of 47, I reasoned?

“Why don’t I just wait until I’m 50, which I am?” says the narrator.

Tina, who also has a 39-year-old daughter named Danielle from a previous relationship, and Paul welcomed Flame into the world in December 2013.

Tina backed Naomi Campbell, a new mother who gave birth at the age of 50, earlier this year.

“I’m blessed to have had two beautiful incredible girls, but I can honestly say being a mature mum was one million times better,” she told Closer.

“It was superb.”

Trying to carve out a career while raising a child on my own when I was 18 was extremely difficult.

“The best thing in life is experience, so as an older mother, I’m wiser and stronger.”