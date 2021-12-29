Tinashe Achieved Her Music Goals in 2021 on Her Own Terms

Tinashe discussed being an independent artist and teased what’s to come with her final show of 2021 as part of E!’s Backstage Pass.

“I don’t require a massive machine to do what I enjoy,” she explained.

Tinashe is ringing in the new year with a bang!

After releasing a new album, 333, in August and touring across the country for the rest of the year, it’s understandable that the artist would want to unwind in the final days of the year.

On December, however,

Tinashe will perform a special End of Year Celebration concert for her adoring fans in Los Angeles on December 30.

“It’s kind of like an encore performance for people who missed out,” Tinashe teased exclusively to E! News. “Of course, we’re going to add some little spice and something fresh for anyone who did get to see the show the first time around.”

“I’m just going to add a couple of new songs and, of course, some new outfits, as well as a couple of new dances.”

“Let’s see what happens.”

In a November interview with E! News, the 28-year-old singer discussed her most recent tour.

Although performing quarantine shows online during the coronavirus lockdown was special, Tinashe argued that being with fans and feeling their energy in person was even more meaningful.

“Every show has some crowd favorites,” she explained.

“I believe ‘X’ is one of the ones that everyone was really looking forward to.

Because I have a trampoline on stage, everyone loves ‘Bouncin.’

Just seeing everyone’s reactions to different songs in different cities was incredible.”

Fans who have yet to see a Tinashe performance can expect fabulous outfits styled by Katie Qian.

Her set lists can include up to 30 songs, according to the singer.

With Janet Jackson and Britney Spears as role models, it’s no surprise that dancing is a part of every performance.

“I used to be…”

