Tinsley Mortimer’s Amazon Picks Make Perfect Pet and Human Gifts

Tinsley Mortimer shared her must-have Amazon picks, all of which are well-reviewed and affordable.

Tinsley Mortimer is a paid Amazon spokesperson, and E! has affiliate relationships, so we may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items, and prices are correct at the time of publication.

Shopping on Amazon has a lot to offer, from low prices to Prime shipping and an ever-growing product selection.

If you’re having trouble narrowing down your options, go to the Amazon 4-Star shop, which features a carefully curated selection of products with four stars or higher ratings.

You can buy 4-star products online, but there are also physical locations in New York City, Chicago, and Washington, DC.

Tinsley Mortimer of the Real Housewives of New York City attended the Pawlidays Pet Portraits Event at the New York location on December 9 with her beloved dogs Strawberry and Shortcake.

Free holiday photo sessions for you and your pets will be available until December 12 as part of the ongoing activation.

Tinsley spoke with E! News about the event, her love for Amazon, and, of course, her shopping tips.

E! : What do you like best about shopping on Amazon?TM : I feel like it’s completely changed my life.

I buy everything on Amazon because it’s so convenient to think “I need this” and place an order right away.

I consider it, determine that I require it, place an order for it, and it is delivered.

It’s as simple as that.

Even though I am paying for it, it almost feels like a present.

It’s just so simple.

I don’t know what life was like before Amazon.

I’m not sure I can imagine it.

Because you already know that these products have been vetted, the website’s 4-star section and the physical 4-Star store do the heavy lifting for you.

Because all of the hard work has been done for me, I’ll be able to give perfect gifts to everyone.

The Amazon 4-Star Shop items are incredible because they put everything together for you.

E! : Tell me about the Pawlidays Pet Portraits EventTM.

