‘Tis the Season!’ A Complete Guide to All the Christmas Movies Starring ‘One Tree Hill’ Alumni

‘Tis the Season! A Complete Guide to All the Christmas Movies Featuring ‘One Tree Hill’ Alumni

It’s the season for holiday rom-coms! Every holiday season, a slew of overindulgent Christmas-set romance films become DVR staples, and they frequently star well-known actors with long resumes.

Several of these projects have even enlisted the help of fan favorites from Tree Hill, such as Jana Kramer, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Chad Michael Murray, to lead them.

All three One Tree Hill alums have new projects on this year’s original holiday movie lineup.

“Doing it was a lot of fun.

It was incredible to be able to be an executive producer on it and really get my hands on it,” the “I Got the Boy” singer exclusively told Us Weekly of her Lifetime romance The Holiday Fix Up, which premieres in November 2021.

“We were able to make it as organic as possible while still using the formula that everyone loves for those Lifetime movies,” says the team.

Several of their OTH costars, including Hilarie Burton, Stephen Colletti, and others, have attempted to costar in Christmas films over the years.

In 2018, the author of The Rural Diaries enlisted the help of a number of her former co-stars for Lifetime’s A Christmas Contract.

In November 2018, Burton told the Hollywood Reporter, “Hilarity ensues and we fall in love.”

“That’s how the holidays work.”

You fall in love with someone.

“Down there, we racked up as many One Tree Hill kids as we could.”

Burton’s character, Jolie, makes a fake-dating deal with her best friend’s brother Jack (Buckley) in exchange for crucial business help in the film, which also stars Danneel Ackles, Antwon Tanner, Tyler Hilton, and Elizabeth Harnois.

She told the magazine, “The producer, Daniel Lewis, and I had worked together years ago on Christmas on the Bayou with Tyler Hilton and we really hit it off.”

“He’s become a close friend of mine, and when I was pregnant with my daughter, he texted me and invited me to come down to Louisiana and work on a different film.”

‘Let me have my baby, then give me three months, and I’ll return,’ I said.

