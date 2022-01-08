Titus from ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ tried out for the fictional ‘Spider-Man’ sequel, ‘Spider-Man Too: 2 Many Spider-Men.’

Titus Andromedon went to a few unsuccessful auditions.

For the fictional Broadway production of Spider-Man Too: 2 Many Spider-Men, he even danced, sang, and got hit by a flying Spider-Man.

Females are tough as nails, whether they’re fighting a crazy reverend or going to Colombia University classes.

Tituss Burgess starred as Titus Andromedon, aka Ronald Wilkerson, aka Cork Rockingham, aka Trevor Millionaire in the Netflix original series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which premiered in 2015.

Despite the fact that fans first saw him as a spoof Iron Man in Times Square, he had always aspired to perform on Broadway.

As a result, this character auditioned for Spider-Man Too: 2 Many Spider-Men, a fictional superhero musical.

Despite his desire to work on Broadway, Titus took a few theater-related jobs during his time in New York City.

He was the star of a one-woman show about one of his previous lives.

He even auditioned for Spider-Man Too: 2 Many Spider-Men, the musical sequel to Spider-Man.

The full version of the Spider-Man Too theme song was played during the episode’s credits.

This song became a fan favorite among many viewers due to its lyrics about being spiders but dropping like flies.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, of course, included a segment of Titus’ audition.

Titus was passed over for a part in this fictional Broadway musical due to difficult choreography, a harness, and some stunts involving falling Spider-Men.

This episode was based on the 2010 Broadway production Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

It was seen by an estimated 2 million people during its Broadway run, which ended in 2014.

Marvel and Sony recently teamed up to produce Spider-Man: No Way Home, a spinoff starring Tom Holland as the title character.

Other Marvel productions with this character include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Fans of Kimmy Schmidt’s Unbreakable watched several of Titus’ failed auditions.

There was the time he auditioned for a cruise ship and wrote a song about Trident gum.

He also tried out for a commercial for a pharmaceutical company.

That resulted in a talking purple bladder with Titus’ personality (and thigh gap) imitated.

This character, on the other hand, moved to New York City because he wanted to be a part of Disney’s Broadway production of The Lion King.

Titus eventually got his wish and was cast as Rafiki.

