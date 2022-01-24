TLC Allegedly Fires Alina Kozhevnikova from Season 5 of ’90 Day Fiancé’ for Racist Social Media Posts

Alina Kozhevnikova, who starred in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, is unlikely to return.

TLC reportedly fired Alina over the weekend, according to reports.

The season 5 star was recently chastised for making racially insensitive comments on social media.

Viewers demanded that TLC drop Alina from the season, and it appears that the network complied.

Here’s everything we’ve learned so far.

TLC allegedly fired Alina, and producers are scrambling to edit her out of the remaining episodes of this season, according to Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“The Ashley’s sources at TLC— the network behind the “90 Day” spin-off— tell her that the decision to hack Alina from the show was made over the weekend, due to multiple racist, racially insensitive, and offensive social media posts she’s made in the past that have continued to surface,” according to the site.

“The Ashley’s sources tell her that the show’s editors are currently scrambling to cut Alina—who hails from Russia and is appearing on the show with her Arizona-based man Caleb Greenwood—out of future episodes,” according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

On November 11, the star of Season 5 of Before the 90 Days shared a “throwback photo” on her Instagram account.

A red bandana was tied around her head in the photo.

Alina also applied makeup to her face to create a dark beard.

The image wasn’t particularly obnoxious in the first place.

Fans, on the other hand, were taken aback by the caption she used alongside the photo.

“Yo [expletive]gotta do sum [sic]gold diggin (hashtag)gangsta (hashtag)mymomwantedason (hashtag)throwback (hashtag)homecoming,” she wrote.

It wasn’t long before other posts with racially insensitive language were discovered.

Alina wore a veil in a post on Facebook on May 20, 2017.

She made a reference to polygamy when she wrote about becoming the “134th wife.”

Polygamy is frequently linked to Islam and Muslim culture by the general public.

The modern Muslim interpretation of the practice, on the other hand, is that it is permissible but “unusual and not advised.”

