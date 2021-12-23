TLC Filmed Ariela and Biniyam’s Wedding on ’90 Day Fiancé’?

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, stars of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3, have married! It appears that Biniyam and Ariela finally tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony captured by Ariela’s brother.

Biniyam is also able to stay in the United States indefinitely thanks to the K-1 visa.

The difficulties Biniyam faced when Ariela took their son, Avi, to the United States for emergency surgery were highlighted in Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Biniyam’s inability to join them in the United States was heartbreaking, as he had previously failed to obtain a visa.

Ariela and Biniyam attempted to mend their relationship at the end of the season by spending time together in Kenya, a neutral location.

He flew back to Ethiopia after receiving word from Ariela and Biniyam that he had a K-1 visa interview, and Ariela was there to support him.

On the season finale tell-all episode, Biniyam shocked fans by revealing that he was in the United States on a K-1 visa.

He and Ariela were seen living near Ariela’s family in Princeton, New Jersey.

Brad (Instagram handle @brad_and_bougie) posted two photos of Ariela and Biniyam’s wedding to his Instagram story on December 19.

The photo was then reposted (via Reddit) by @90DayCouple.

Brad, Ariela’s brother, is holding Avi in a tuxedo in the photo on the right.

Biniyam appears to be wearing a gold tuxedo jacket in the image on the left, which shows him standing at the end of the alter.

A cameraman is also seen filming Biniyam as he stands at the far end of the aisle.

TLC cameras appear to be filming 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? or even 90 Day Fiancé.

“@90daycouple captured Ari’s brother sharing pics from Ari and Bini’s wedding day! My guess is we’ll see it on the next season of Happily Ever After (hashtag)90DayFiancé,” the account wrote in the caption.

Ariela and Biniyam are rumored to be filming another 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, according to many fans.

“They will probably be on OG 90 day fiance and then happily ever after,” one fan wrote on Reddit in response to the post.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé will have to wait to see if Ariela, Biniyam, and Avi make a comeback.

In any case, the happy couple deserves our congratulations!

