TLC’s Chilli claims she didn’t have enough time to mourn the loss of her left eye.

Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, a member of TLC, passed away unexpectedly 19 years ago.

In Honduras, in 2002, the rapper died in a car accident.

The artistic vision and creativity of the band are credited to Left Eye.

Her death left a void in the band, which was in the middle of finishing an album and preparing for a tour, as well as in the music industry.

Chilli and T-Boz, the remaining TLC members, were forced to promote their music within months.

Chilli claims that rushing into promotion didn’t allow her and T-Boz to grieve properly.

Chilli and T-Boz were inundated with interviews and media requests shortly after Left Eye’s death to discuss the tragedy and Left Eye’s legacy.

In addition, Chilli recently told the Detroit Metro Times that their record label wanted to use music to commemorate Left Eye’s death.

“The label wanted to put out a greatest hits,” she said, “and we were like, ‘Our sister just passed away.’ It was really tough.”

Left Eye’s parts rang out in the background as Chilli and his band performed their songs on stage.

There was also a video marquee of Left Eye on occasion, giving the impression that she was a part of the show.

“Her parts would arrive, and the screens would appear; we couldn’t look at them,” she recalls.

“I remember we did a performance at the American Music Awards…I remember seeing the screens and having to rush off the stage because I was having a nervous breakdown.”

It’s one of those things that gets better with time, but there are times when it just hits you and hits you hard.”

She also admits that she and T-Boz didn’t always get along, but they refused to split up and vowed to keep the legacy alive.

“We were family,” she added, “and we always stuck together.”

Despite Lopes’ death, Left Eye released their fourth album, 3D, six months later.

The label was rumored to be looking for a replacement, but Chilli and T-Boz refused.

Chilli declared, “We’ll never be able to replace her.”

“All we can do now is…

