To Afghan refugee children, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry perform one of Archie’s favorite songs.

Afghan schoolchildren at a US military base received a surprise and musical visit from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Veteran’s Day.

On November 4th,

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to Task Force Liberty’s temporary facilities for more than 10,000 Afghan refugees in Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey on November 11 in honor of the US holiday and the UK and Commonwealth Nations’ Remembrance Day.

According to a statement from the couple’s spokesperson, Meghan and Harry assisted students in their conversational English class and even led them in a rendition of the classic children’s song “Heads, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes,” which is one of the students’ favorites. The duke and duchess also told the children that the song is one of their 2-year-old son Archie Harrison’s favorite tunes.

Meghan and Harry, who have a 5-month-old daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana, also spoke to individual students and asked staff about common Dari terms, saying, “Tashakur,” which means “Thank you,” according to a spokesperson.

During the visit, Meghan wore a black draped Armani dress with matching pumps, while Harry wore a light gray suit with no tie and a red poppy in honor of fallen soldiers.

According to a military statement, the two met with sailors, Marines, soldiers, airmen, Coast Guardsmen, and their families to “discuss the challenges and experiences they have had throughout their military careers.”

“As we honor and reflect on Remembrance Day in the United Kingdom, which falls on the same day as Veterans Day in the United States, my hope is for all of us to continue to support the wellbeing and recognize the value of our troops, veterans, and the entire military and service family,” Harry was quoted as saying.

“It has made us and them better.”

Harry and Meghan’s surprise visit to the US base comes just one day after they attended the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala in New York City.

The duke presented the first Intrepid Valor Awards to five recipients, who included service members, veterans, and families dealing with war’s invisible wounds.

Meghan wore a red Carolina Herrera gown and a subtle nod to her husband’s mother Princess Diana by wearing the late royal’s diamond tennis bracelet. Harry, who served in the British military for ten years, wore a rack of his own four medals on his tuxedo, while Meghan wore a red Carolina Herrera gown and a subtle nod to her husband’s mother Princess Diana by wearing the late royal’s diamond tennis bracelet.