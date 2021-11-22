To amuse this rock star, Tom Petty composed “Free Fallin” in 30 minutes.

One of the most well-known classic rock songs from the late 1980s is Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’.”

The song itself appears to be serious.

Petty claimed in an interview that he wrote the song to make another celebrity laugh.

Petty became a member of the Traveling Wilburys in the late 1980s.

One of the best-known supergroups of all time is The Traveling Wilburys.

Other rock legends in the group included Roy Orbison, George Harrison of The Beatles, Bob Dylan, and Jeff Lynne of the Electric Light Orchestra.

Petty told Billboard that he co-wrote “Free Fallin'” with another member of the Traveling Wilburys to make him laugh.

“Jeff Lynne and I were sitting around with the idea of writing a song, and I was playing the keyboard, and I just happened to hit on that main riff, the intro of the song, and I think Jeff said something along the lines of, ‘That’s a really good riff, but there’s one chord too many,’ so I think I cut it back a chord and then, really just to amuse Jeff, honestly, I just sang that first verse,” Petty recalled.

Lynne was amused by “Free Fallin’.”

Petty recalled, “Then he starts laughing.”

“I thought I was just amusing Jeff until I got to the chorus of the song and he leaned over to me and said the word ‘freefalling.'”

Petty discussed the impact “Free Fallin'” had on his life in an interview with GQ.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that someone doesn’t hum ‘Free Fallin’ to me or that I don’t hear it somewhere,” Petty revealed.

“I suppose it’s become associated with me.”

But it was only a 30-minute period of time in my life.”

Petty adored “Free Fallin’,” despite the fact that it was a quick song to write.

He thought the song’s chords sounded fantastic.

Lynne described the finished song as “incredible” in the same vein.

“Free Fallin'” was a huge hit.

According to Spin, the song reached No. 1 on the charts.

The Billboard Hot 100 charted at number seven.

It is Petty’s highest-charting single not written by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Full Moon Fever, the album that gave birth to the song, was also a hit.

The album reached the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

On the Billboard 200, he is currently ranked number three.

