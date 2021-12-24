To avoid a squabble, I made my vegetarian boyfriend eat turkey at his mother’s Christmas dinner… he’s furious, but it’s not a big deal.

To avoid a squabble, I forced my vegetarian boyfriend to eat turkey at his mother’s Christmas dinner… he’s furious, but it’s not a big deal.

A WOMAN has enraged her vegetarian boyfriend by forcing him to eat turkey at her mother’s Christmas dinner rather than causing a commotion.

Following the awkward situation, the anonymous poster took to Reddit’s popular Am I the Asshole forum to question whether she was in the wrong.

“It’s been two years since my boyfriend (24) and I (28) started dating,” she began her post.

“We visited my family yesterday because we won’t be able to be with them for Christmas, so we wanted to drop off some gifts.”

“It was also my boyfriend’s first time meeting my entire family, so it was significant.”

She did admit, however, that she “forgot” to inform her family that her boyfriend is a vegetarian, so her mother had prepared a turkey and “there wasn’t really anything else to eat, aside from some snacks.”

“When I realized that, I quietly asked my boyfriend not to make a fuss and to just eat the food and compliment my mother,” she continued.

“He tried to argue back, saying that he didn’t want to lie to my mother, but I told him that if he didn’t at least try it, he’d come across as rude, and I didn’t want him to make a bad impression.”

“So he swallowed it, ate the entire plate, and told my mother it was delicious, which made her very happy.”

While they had a good time and “everyone seemed to like” her boyfriend, he brought it up again on the way home, telling his girlfriend that he thinks “it was kinda f**ked up of me to expect him to eat meat, knowing how much it disgusts him.”

“I understand his point, and I apologized to him, but I don’t think it’s that bad to eat a little turkey once in a while to avoid making a bad first impression on my family.”

Despite the woman’s concerns that she was being a jerk by forcing her boyfriend to eat the turkey, the comments section was flooded with support for the boyfriend.

“Respecting your boyfriend’s feelings, beliefs, and personal decisions should be more important than avoiding a slightly awkward situation,” one person wrote. “Especially one that would have been your fault for not mentioning he was vegetarian in the first place.”

For up-to-the-minute updates on Santa’s whereabouts, visit our live blog.

“Not only did you coerce our boyfriend into going against his morals, but you also risked making him sick by forcing him to eat meat,” another added.

“Remember when…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.