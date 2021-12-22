To Avoid All the Murder Shows, ‘Scandal’ Star Bellamy Young Chose ‘The Waltons’ Homecoming.’

Bellamy Young of ‘Scandal’ Selected ‘The Waltons’ Homecoming’ to Avoid All Murder Shows

Scandal to Prodigal Son was Bellamy Young’s journey.

Both of those shows feature a lot of murder.

Young got to do an episode of Fantasy Island after Prodigal Son.

Young couldn’t pass up the chance to play Olivia Walton in The Waltons’ Homecoming when it came up on the CW.

In November, Young was part of a Zoom panel for The Waltons’ Homecoming.

She explained why remaking the classic TV show appealed to her.

The CW is currently airing The Waltons’ Homecoming.

It was no easy task to play Michael Learned on The Waltons.

Young felt “utter awe and trepidation, obviously” as she prepared for the opportunity.

“First and foremost, this is my grandmother’s favorite show, which sounds crazy, and I’m 100 years old,” Young explained.

“But, because the show has meant so much to my family over the years, when [executive producer]Sam [Haskell] presented this as an opportunity, I jumped at it in one of those moments where you put the fear behind you and say, ‘Well, I’ll face that fear later.’ Like this is too beautiful, a chance.”

Both then and now, John Boy is the same person.

Young was keen to bring The Waltons back in 2021 after the year 2020.

Olivia and the Waltons’ children are waiting for their father, John (Ben Lawson), to return from work in the story.

When he is delayed, the family clings to faith and the kindness of their neighbors to get through the difficult times.

“I believe our world, not just our country,” Young said, “is emerging from such a lonely, lonely time, a time of fear and solitude.”

“And the prospect of bringing a little gentleness and kindness into the world seemed so appealing.”

Young admitted to being a little typecast after her success on Scandal.

She jumped at the chance to work on a family film like The Waltons’ Homecoming.

“I read a lot of things where he gets murdered and then they shoot each other,” Young explained.

“It was just something about family and love and truth and…

