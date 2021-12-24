To Avoid Being a Cotton-Headed Ninnymuggins, Check Out These 19 Elf Secrets

Unwrap more Elf tidbits below. Did you know that Jim Carrey was almost cast as Buddy the Elf and that Will Ferrell turned down a huge payday to do a sequel?

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is to let everyone in on Elf’s secrets.

When Will Ferrell’s film Elf premiered in theaters in 2003, it stole our hearts and rekindled our love for maple syrup and smiles.

The Jon Favreau-directed feel-good comedy, which was made for just (dollar)33 million, went on to gross over (dollar)220 million and, more importantly, has remained a holiday classic for all these years.

Buddy the Elf was Ferrell’s first film after leaving Saturday Night Live, and it featured the actor interacting with animated whales and snowmen in the North Pole, as well as hopping around New York City in yellow tights.

But it all worked out in the end.

But did you know that the role was almost given to someone else, or that one of Ferrell’s co-stars thought his performance was “too over-the-top”? Talk about a cotton-headed ninnymuggins.

So join us on a journey through the seven levels of the candy cane forest, the sea of swirly-twirly gum drops, and the Lincoln Tunnel to learn more about Elf’s behind-the-scenes secrets…

a)

The first draft of the script for Elf was written in 1993, with Jim Carrey cast as the titular Santa’s helper.

The Ace Ventura: Pet Detective star was never cast in the role because it took over a decade for the film to be made.

2. If you’re looking for a

“He was a darker character,” director Jon Favreau told Rolling Stone.

3. Make a list of your accomplishments

Favreau initially turned down the job before being asked to come in and rewrite the script and turn the film into a PG-rated family film.

He told Rolling Stone, “I looked at the script and I wasn’t particularly interested.”

“It was a much darker take on the movie.”

I liked the idea of working with Will in his first solo film after SNL, but it didn’t feel right.”

4. Inventive+ paraphrase

Buddy’s iconic costume was inspired by the elves in RankinBass’s 1964 film Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Favreau told ABC News, “The costume was important.”

“It appears to be almost…

Latest News from Infosurhoy