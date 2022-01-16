To be fashionable, I shaved the ends of my brows – you’ll never believe what I ended up looking like.

From 2016’s HD brows to microblading and lamination, brow trends seem to be endless.

When a woman shaved off the ends of her brows and drew them back on ‘upwards,’ she looked back.

Katie, a Tiktok user, made a video mocking how she used to do her brows.

She shared a video of herself alongside an old photo of herself sporting an unusual brow style.

She used a viral audio clip to rate her old look in the video, saying, “It’s so bad, I want to give you a zero.”

But since that isn’t possible, I’ll give you one.”

She used to go for an brow look that involved shaving the ends off and redrawing them upwards.

The video received 4.8 million views, and viewers couldn’t get enough of Katie’s unusual eyebrows.

“I was about to type, ‘don’t worry, we’ve all been there,’ but you were on your own here…” one viewer commented.

“Girl, it was Spock,” another said.

“No, because upturned brows are so cool,” says the narrator.

“But not yours,” a third added.

“I actually laughed, I swear,” said a fourth.

Some, on the other hand, liked the look.

“They’re incredible; I have no idea what you’re talking about,” one enthusiastic spectator said.

Many commenters agreed, saying they had done the same thing in the past.

“I used to do the same!” one viewer exclaimed, while another added, “I’m so glad I had a fringe while wearing the same look.”

