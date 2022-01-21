To Calm Down, Whoopi Goldberg Got High Before Winning Her Oscar for ‘Ghost.’

Before Winning the Academy Award for ‘Ghost,’ Whoopi Goldberg Got High to Calm Down.

For some celebrities, winning an Academy Award is a stressful experience.

This was the case for Whoopi Goldberg, the current host of The View, who was so nervous that she smoked weed to calm down.

However, when Goldberg won her Oscar, she was forced to give a speech to millions of people while inebriated.

Patrick Swayze was instrumental in securing Whoopi Goldberg’s Oscar-winning role in Ghost.

Swayze discussed how he fought for Goldberg to get the part on the talk show Loose Women.

Goldberg revealed, “He was hired to do Ghost.”

“And I asked them, ‘Why hasn’t Whoopi Goldberg…have you talked to her?’ They said, ‘No, no, we didn’t go to her.’ He said, ‘Why not?'”

The higher-ups, according to Goldberg, feared that she would remove them from the film.

Swayze, on the other hand, didn’t let that stop him from recruiting her.

“He said, ‘No, no, I’m not committing to this until I talk to her and see if she wants to do this movie,'” according to Goldberg.

Later, Swayze would speak with Goldberg to see if she was interested in the part.

He issued an ultimatum after discovering she was pregnant.

“He [Patrick Swayze] said, ‘If you don’t hire her, I’m not going to be in this film,'” Goldberg recalled.

Goldberg would go on to win an Oscar for best-supporting actress in 1991 as a result of this.

Whoopi Goldberg admitted to getting a little tipsy at the Academy Awards, according to TMZ.

The actor did so in order to assist her in navigating the star-studded event.

“I said I needed to unwind, so I smoked this fantastic joint,” Goldberg explained.

“And I was like, ‘Oh f***,’ when you said my name and I popped up.”

Goldberg would later reveal that she had to mentally coach herself throughout the entire process of delivering her Oscar speech.

She recalled telling herself, “‘There are millions of people.'”

‘Pick up the statue, get the statue,’ says the narrator.

Goldberg’s mother, who was watching the Oscars from her home, could tell he was high.

“She said, ‘You smoked, didn’t you?'” Goldberg recalled.

Whoopi Goldberg isn’t the only one who lights up before the Oscars.

