To Celebrate, There’s a New ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Baby

It’s Time to Celebrate a New ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Baby

According to E! News, RHOA star Falynn Pina welcomed her fourth child.

Pina gave birth to a baby girl in late November, which she shares with her fiance, Jaylan Banks.

On Friday, November 1st,

Pina gave birth to her daughter Emma Sang Pina at the age of 26.

“Falynn did such an amazing job,” Banks told E! News about the birth.

She is Superwoman in the truest sense of the word.

Pina, who has three sons from a previous relationship, is expecting her first daughter, Emma.

Pina and Banks first revealed their pregnancy back in August.

Falynn Pina (@falynnguobadia) shared a post.

The couple spoke about the impending arrival of their family in a YouTube video they posted at the time.

“We’re adding another little one to the crazy bunch,” the RHOA star said, adding that Banks has already blended in with the rest of the family and is an especially good stepparent to her children.

“You’re a fantastic father figure for the boys,” Pina continued.

Banks said he was simply excited to embark on this parenthood journey when asked about his thoughts on growing the family.

He stated, “I’m as ready as I can ever be.”

“I’ve always wanted to have some kind of father figure in my life, so I’m giving back to the boys what I’ve never received…I’m ready to start the new adventure with you,” they said a few months after announcing their pregnancy.

Banks proposed to her in October.

“I said YES!!! I have no idea how @itsjaylanbanks pulled off this big surprise,” Pina wrote on Instagram.

Baby, I love you.

“PerfectlyPina,” says the hashtag.

Pina was involved in some relationship drama earlier this year, as RHOA fans know.

When she and Simon Guobadia announced their divorce, the reality star shocked her fans.

After two years of marriage, the couple announced their divorce in April, telling fans it was a “mutual decision.” Meanwhile, news broke that Pina’s RHOA co-star Porsha Williams was engaged to Guobadia.

“At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing,” Pina said in a statement to E! News about the news of Guobadia and Williams’ engagement.

“I’m sending you all positive vibes,”

