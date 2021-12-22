To clear my agonizingly blocked milk duct, I breastfed my husband – it worked, but I think we’re both scarred for life.

To clear my agonizingly blocked milk duct, I breastfed my husband – it worked, but I believe we’re both scarred for life.

A WOMAN believes she has PTSD as a result of her husband having to breastfeed from her to clear a clogged milk duct.

Jennifer took to TikTok to tell the story of how her other half came to her rescue after the clog turned into mastitis, leaving her in excruciating pain and her baby daughter unable to get the milk she required.

“There are some things about marriage and having children that you just can’t prepare for,” she began.

She was put on antibiotics after being diagnosed with mastitis, in the hopes that they would help, but she was still in excruciating pain after two days.

She tried a variety of supplements that people recommended, as well as Epsom salt baths, which are also supposed to help with clogged ducts, but nothing worked.

“So I found this article, because I was Googling and Googling,” she continued, “that said your partner should suck the clog out.”

While she initially dismissed the possibility, the pain became too much to bear, and Jennifer asked her husband if he’d consider assisting her.

“I told my husband about it and asked him if he wanted to help me out,” she said.

“He said, ‘I’d do that for you.’

I might vomit or gag, but I’ll do it for you.’ And so we did it.

“We got this bowl and set it aside so he could spit it out while I breastfed my husband.”

“Oh my God!” you exclaim.

“At first, he got a small taste of it and he was like, ‘This is actually really sweet,'” she recalled.

“But then, when he finally unclogged it, he was about to vomit because it began to flow because the clog was gone, and that was enough.”

“Enough!” says the speaker.

Despite the fact that her husband was able to clear the blockage, the act itself had a negative impact on both of their mental health.

She chuckled, “I feel like I’ve got PTSD.”

“Right now, I feel like I can’t look you guys in the eyes…

“It’s as if we’re destined to be together for the rest of our lives.”

Jennifer also included a video of her husband recounting his side of the story.

“My wife and I breastfed,” he explained.

“And she was in a lot of pain; it was a unique experience, and I felt like I was sucking poison out of you, like when you get a snakebite.”

“All I could think about was your suffering and how (the baby) wasn’t getting enough milk, and I just wanted to do something about it.”

