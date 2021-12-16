To combat fast fashion, a 28-year-old launches a sustainable brand.

To challenge fast fashion, a 28-year-old launches a sustainable brand.

Jake is planning to open his first pop-up shop next year, with lines during fashion week.

Jake Posner, 28, has a debut collection and plans to launch his first pop-up store, collaborations, and fashion week elements next year after launching a sustainable fashion brand in 2021.

No One True Anything (Nota) demonstrates how high-end, sustainable streetwear fashion can be created, in contrast to the current trend of fast fashion, which Jake claims involves poor quality and “questionable laboring conditions.”

Jake, who has dyslexia and claims his teachers told him in high school that he would “amount to nothing,” uses natural, organic, and recycled materials and ensures that the purchasing process eliminates as much surplus and waste as possible.

They do not use any fossil fuel products in their clothing.

Portugal was chosen for their production because it is dominated by small-scale textile mills that can fill smaller orders.

Prior to launching NOTA, Jake worked a variety of jobs to save money for his ultimate goal.

“My branding, logo, and messaging mean as much to me as they do to NO ONE TRUE ANYTHING,” he said.

“The goal is to continue to spread the line’s sustainable ethos by demonstrating that you don’t need to buy a new outfit every weekend or discard your clothing after one or two uses.”

“Sustainable fashion is the only way forward for our generation to make a difference, and that will always be my core messaging and focus, something I truly believe from my heart when I embarked on this journey.”

