To commemorate her 4th birthday, take a look back at Chicago West’s most adorable photos.

To commemorate her 4th birthday, take a look back at some of Chicago West’s cutest photos.

Chicago West, have a wonderful birthday!

Today, Jan. 4, Kim Kardashian’s “Chi Chi princess” turns four years old.

We can’t wait to see what the not-so-little girl has planned for her big day, but in the meantime, we’re kicking off the celebrations by reminiscing on all of Chicago’s cutest moments.

Think selfies with aunts Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, ‘fit checks, impromptu photoshoots with North, Saint, and Psalm, and, of course, plenty of photos with mom Kim and dad Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Chicago may only be four years old, but she’s already coming into her own, as evidenced by the photos below. These days, you can find her playing with slime, hanging out with her cousins, or making cameos on North’s TikTok.

Is it possible that the sisters will create a special birthday video?

Regardless, we’re confident that Chicago will be feted all day!

Kim commemorated the occasion last year by posting never-before-seen photos of Chicago playing with her siblings, as well as a touching tribute.

She wrote on Instagram, “You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day!”

“You infuse our lives with so much magic.”

My heart is overflowing with joy that you chose me to be your mother.”

Relive all of Chicago’s most adorable moments in honor of her fourth birthday.

Don’t be fooled: Chicago worked hard for this candy cane! Kim shared an adorable video of the three-year-old trying to persuade her that the treat should be “allowed” before the holidays.

In December, Kim visited the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco with Chicago.

ICYMI, North West is a TikTok sensation! Chicago even made an appearance in one video, rapping along to Eminem’s “The Real Slim Shady.”

Yes, Chicago is dressed in a vintage Britney Spears t-shirt!

Mom’s kisses! The mother-daughter duo posed for this photograph in August.

In an adorable video shared in August, Chicago took a page from her father’s songbook and asked mom Kim about the anatomy of a hand.

Kim challenged Chicago to consider the origins of palms.

“To squish things!” exclaimed Chicago.

After playingfully squishing Chicago’s cheeks, the adorable tot cuddled with Kim.

Chicago is dressed in a pair of red cowboy boots…

