To make a point, I made my coworker miss her son’s soccer game – I’m tired of her thinking her time is more valuable than mine.

To make a point, I forced my coworker to miss her son’s soccer game – I’m sick of her thinking her time is more valuable than mine.

A WOMAN has taken to Reddit to express her dissatisfaction with a coworker who does not value her time because she does not have children.

She claimed that her plans should not be any less important just because she chose to be childless in a post on a website where she could remain anonymous.

“I am a married woman who has no intention of having children.”

“I recently had an issue with a coworker, in which our boss emailed both of us asking if one of us could cover an evening call,” she wrote.

“It’s a 9-5 job, but due to collaborators in different time zones, we occasionally have evening calls.”

“A coworker asked me to do it because her son had a soccer game, but I declined because I had a volleyball game scheduled.”

“She advised me to do it because the soccer game is for her child and my volleyball game is just for me,” I explained.

“I said, respectfully, that because I don’t have children, my outside-of-work commitments are no less important than hers, and that she should take the call because I had taken the previous two.”

“She scowled at me, and I know that other people at work have been gossiping about me ever since, saying that I was a jerk for forcing her to miss her kid’s soccer game.”

“I believe it is critical to support working mothers,” she continued.

“Whenever it is not a significant inconvenience to me, I am always happy to accommodate the schedules of the mothers I work with.”

“For instance, some coworkers leave early to pick up their children, and I’m happy to adjust project schedules to accommodate them.”

“If I hadn’t had a conflict, I would have taken that call as well, as long as it wasn’t part of a pattern of me taking a lot more evening calls.”

Many of the comments on her story agreed that she made the right decision in prioritizing her child-free schedule.

“I love it when people say ‘but you don’t have a family,’ as if people were hatched from pods,” one person wrote.

“Having children does not give you a pass to avoid doing things you don’t want to do.”

Others reminded her that family is made up of more than just children.

“I agree that having kids isn’t the only way to start a family.”

A family is made up of two committed life partners.

“A person with pets is also a family.”

“A ‘traditional’ family, or even single parents, are not inherently more important or worthy human beings,” one person explained.

