Ina Garten’s Thanksgiving Turkey Is So Barefoot Contessa Because She Uses One Store-Bought Ingredient

Ina Garten has a simple Thanksgiving turkey recipe that has received five-star reviews and is described as “the most delicious” turkey ever.

One store-bought ingredient, which is so Barefoot Contessa, is what makes this Roast Turkey recipe stand out.

From start to finish, Garten’s Roast Turkey takes about three hours and 45 minutes.

However, that only accounts for about 10 minutes of preparation time.

At Thanksgiving, Ina Garten ‘always’ serves a (dollar)30 bottle of wine that’s ‘Perfect With Turkey.’

One 12-14 pound fresh turkey with giblets removed, salt and pepper, fresh thyme, a large onion, a whole head of garlic, and good olive oil are the ingredients you’ll need.

Fans of the Barefoot Contessa will recognize the final ingredient: a store-bought item.

The final item on the list is three ounces of room temperature white truffle butter.

This ingredient is so Barefoot Contessa that she keeps a freezer full of it.

White truffle butter is used in a variety of recipes, including Fettuccine with White Truffle Butter and Mushrooms and Truffled Mac and Cheese, according to Garten.

She adores the ingredient because it can transform even the most basic dish.

Garten says, “It really amps up the volume on everything from simple scrambled eggs to elegant fettuccine.”

“I order about six of these at a time and store them in the freezer.”

Garten told House Beautiful that she buys her white truffle butter from dartagnan.com or urbanitrufflesonline.com.

The D’Artagnan option is available in either a three-ounce tub or a one-pound log for (dollar)29.99.

Ina Garten just revealed the best turkey she’s ever made, and fans of the Barefoot Contessa already know how to make it.

The more expensive option comes from Urbani Truffles, the world’s largest distributor of fresh truffles.

The three-ounce tub of 100% Italian white truffles costs (dollar)44.49.

As a result, it is unquestionably a luxury purchase.

“From underground in Italy to your table in less than 48 hours,” Urbani claims.

Of course, turkey isn’t the only dish served at Thanksgiving.

Garten’s Parmesan Smashed Potatoes serve as a side dish.

This recipe was first published in her Barefoot Contessa cookbook in 1999.

The ingredients for this recipe are red potatoes, kosher salt, half-and-half, and unsalted butter…

